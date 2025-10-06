ICYMI: Paloma Elsesser's Coperni Beauty Moment, And More

Courtesy of Coperni

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

With Paris fashion week ending tomorrow, celebrities have been closing out fashion’s spring/summer 2026 season with a bang. To the point, beauty has become—from crop cuts and dewy skin to multi-colored shadow—more important than the fashion.

Doechii and Willow Smith both leaned into sweet pinks, blues, and yellows (try: Diorshow 5 Couleurs 279 and 343 palettes) for their celestial eyeshadow, making room for spring in fall this week. But, others, like Tracee Ellis Ross, Lolly Adefope, and Aweng Chuol, were committed exclusively to the current season with red lips, chocolate tones, and dewy skin.

Metallic lips were a hit on FKA Twigs, but still came second to her sculptural pin curled silver and black hairstyle. Meanwhile, Doja Cat and Anok Yai put on for flipped and bumped bobs respectively, which has proven to be a year-round cut. To end the week, Paloma Elsesser fronted Coperni’s new “C+ carewear” collection of bacteria-infused “skincare” clothing, combining fashion and beauty in a truly unusual way.

In case you missed it, take a look back at 12 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.