@thombrowne / Instagram

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This week was a busy one in the celebrity beauty circuit. In just the second week of 2026, beauty is already off to a strong start with awards shows, dinners, and everything in between—all pulling stars out of their holiday hiatus.

Michelle Obama’s effortless updo, styled by hairstylist Yene Damtew, for one, required nothing but a loose side bang and low bun. Her eyes were equally relaxed—begging the question if eyeshadow is essential when mascara and lashes exist. Just take Tems, who filmed the music video for her song “Raindance” in winged liner, a fresh lash set, and a braided updo of her own.

Ayo Edebiri proved bobs weren’t left in 2025, pairing her glamorous cut with plum makeup tones, like Chanel Beauty’s Les Beiges Powder in the shade “Deep Mauve.” In a similar old Hollywood mood, Chase Infiniti attended the W Magazine x Louis Vuitton dinner in deep ‘40s waves and subtle beige makeup.

To end the week, Sheryl Lee Ralph’s ultra-dark, mid-length curls, Quinta Brunson’s pixie cut, and Skye P. Marshall’s bob stood out at The Cut’s Golden Globes luncheon—proving elegance can work at every length.

Below, take a look at 7 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.