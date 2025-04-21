ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella Red Curls And More

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

From red hair and circular blush at Coachella to the resurrection of minimal manicures for Easter, this week’s celebrity beauty moments were all about warmth and length for spring.

Megan Thee Stallion took over Coachella weekend in curly red hair. This color has been recently co-signed by a number of celebrities, like Keke Palmer in a mid-length cut and Chloe Bailey in extra-long locs.

After presenting their SS25 collection last year, Martine Rose discarded this season’s pastel nail trend for a grey, gem-clustered manicure, meanwhile Lori Harvey’s micro-French tips reminded us just how impactful a no-nicure can be.

Hairstylist Vernon Francois showed off the voluminous texture of his editorial work, while Lizzo and model Paloma Elsesser stripped down to lingerie and a bikini respectively—showing their bodies some love.

To end the week, S’Able Labs’s Sabrina Elba exposed her supply chain in Ghana, in celebration of Earth Month—platforming the women behind her A-beauty ingredients.

In case you missed it, take a look at 11 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.