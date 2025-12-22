@keke / Instagram

This week officially marks the winter solstice, which means celebrities are dishing out all their final looks of 2025. From over-the-top braids to dramatic metallics, celebrity beauty is ending the year with a bang.

Kelly Rowland switched up her usual black bob with blonde when she linked up with a matte-glammed Monica on The Boy Is Mine tour. Meanwhile, food influencer Nara Smith turned to winter’s protective style trend with her most creative, sculptural braids yet. Thanks to hair artist Kayra Theodore, Smith’s braids were looped in every direction, ending in a bang-like ‘40s curl on her forehead.

Keke Palmer’s pixie cut got darker, going from ginger to brown topped with orange, which matched Doechii’s metallic makeup shades. Cynthia Erivo shockingly switched up her maximalist manicure for minimal nudes, a tone Kerry Washington agreed with. And, to end the week, and year, Chloe Bailey rocked a wing so high it almost scathed her eyebrows.

Scroll on for 8 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.