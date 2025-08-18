ICYMI: Keke Palmer’s Ginger Pixie Cut, And More

@keke / Instagram

Trends come and go, but over the past week, our favs reminded us that a few beauty looks are forever. Think: timeless moments like a platinum hair obsession, wine-toned makeup, and classic short cuts.

Keke Palmer continues to prove the color ginger can work on any style—even her new pixie cut. Meanwhile, others preferred to go long. Mary J. Blige, for one, rocked blonde goddess braids—which were seconded by Justine Skye. Then, Cardi B paired her bleached bangs with white diamonds for makeup.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, turned singer Naomi Sharon into a champagne-toned beauty—perfectly accompanying her platinum hair. FKA Twigs’s black and ginger-streaked white hair sat nicely along her powdery eyeshadow. Last but not lease, Tracee Ellis Ross swam off all her makeup in a look you can never go wrong with: barefaced and natural.

In case you missed it, here are 9 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.