ICYMI: Keke Palmer’s Lipstick-Matching Hair, And More

@keke / Instagram

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s the first week of August, we’re deep into summer, and celebrity beauty is all about last-minute vacation looks. From ginger hair and flirty makeup to skin that’s glowing without the glam, this week summarized our summer 2025 mood.

And, if you’re looking for inspiration for your next salon visit, we’ve got you covered. Keke Palmer claimed warm-toned hair, turning heads with her rich ginger hue. But, she’s not alone. Singer Ravyn Lenae seconded her look with soft, romantic waves to match her lip line. Meanwhile, basketball pro Kysre Gondrezick’s flirtatious ombré highlights and voluminous curls delivered necessary drama.

No-makeup makeup was a mood (obviously). Chloe Bailey had us swooning for paradise, giving radiant skin, island breeze energy, and the softest shimmering gloss. Tyla, per usual, looked flawless—but we’re specifically taking notes on her martini green eyeshadow. And, for something even softer, Kash Doll showed us how to keep beauty natural with a glossy lip, sleek eyeliner, and signature lashes.

In case you missed it, scroll on for 8 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.