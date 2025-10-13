ICYMI: Jodie Turner-Smith's Fall Glam, And More

@jodiesmith / Instagram

The weather is finally shifting to match the season, but celebrity beauty isn’t falling into the gloom. And, while fashion month has come to an end, the stars are still outside with sculptural hair looks, classic lip combos, and nail colors perfect for fall.

Jodie Turner-Smith, for one, attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Tron: Ares, in a short, sharp charcoal manicure paired with smudged liner and a neutral-toned lip. In an almost identical look, Tessa Thompson’s London Film Festival look was all about dark polish, black, smudged eye-corners and peach lips. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo switched up her normal maximalist length, shape, and style for a shorter square look with black-lined chocolate French tips.

Erivo’s beet lipstick was a similar shade to FKA Twigs’s, who paired her bird wing hair with white barely-there shadow. Then, just days before the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, Leomie Anderson turned into a metallic angel with sculpted kiss curls, just like her fellow angel, Anok Yai, and autumnal-toned glittery makeup.

And, to end the week, silk press season took the form of extra-extra long hair on Cardi B and JT: one black, the other blonde. In case you missed it, take a look back at 9 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.