ICYMI: Must-See Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

JC Olivera / Getty Images

Celebrities entered into the new year with head turning beauty looks. Between Golden Globe weekend beauty looks, and gold-plated grills worth a million bucks, these past few days were all award-worthy hair and makeup. This included everything from matte brown shadows, and rosy blushes, to platinum blonde hair.

The Color Purple cover stars on ESSENCE’s December issue, Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia, both celebrated the weekend with golden beauty looks. Taraji invited gilded eyeshadow and bronzed contour into her Saturday statement. As for Fantasia? She leaned all the way into bold glamor with gold-toned lipstick and sheen s-waves to frame her picturesque face. Meanwhile, Flo Milli went band for band in Mexico, with nude matte lips revealing custom “Flo” grills. Her metallic smile was similar to Latto’s, who was spotted in strawberry curls and pink blush.

To end the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion ate in a platinum blonde look. Naturally, she referred to herself as “thee Black Regina George” from Mean Girls. And on the topic of blonde, Beyoncé was in her Barbie mood last night. Her candy pink pumps matched her lipstick, complementing her half pulled-up wig, and glittery eyes as she posed next to Jay-Z.

In case you missed it, take a look at 8 of our favorite celebrity beauty moments from the weekend below.