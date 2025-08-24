ICYMI: FKA Twigs’s Flapper Pixie Cut, And More

@fkatwigs / Instagram

This week, celebrity beauty was not lost on wellness, new haircuts, and overall, a moment for seasonal transition. From red light therapy and full body scans, to big chops and naked makeup, we’re all feeling the shift into fall.

Keke Palmer is officially settled into her new ginger pixie after debuting the tight cut for the first time last week. While Palmer is new to the cut, FKA Twigs’ seemed to be an homage to the past— gelled, slicked, and fit for a flapper. We’d also be remiss to not mention Tracee Ellis Ross, who celebrated her PATTERN body care line in a braided bun and matte nude lip (which replaced her usual slicked look and red lip).

Meanwhile, a mask-clad Tyla questioned the benefits of red light therapy. Joining her interest in wellness was none other than Sabrina Elba, who indulged in a full body MRI to learn more about her body inside and out. And finally, to end the week, an off-duty Naomi Osaka’s overgrown brunette hair turned recession blonde into recession brown (which we expect to see more of come fall).

In case you missed it, take a look back at 8 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week below.