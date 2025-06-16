ICYMI: FKA Twigs Goes Ginger, And More

@louissouvestre / Instagram

From pixie cuts to ginger tones, spring has been marked by a number of celebrity hair trends. But, in the week before summer officially begins, heavy makeup looks have had a shocking surge. Think: lip combos, powdered bases, and unexpected graphic shadows.

FKA Twigs is stardom’s latest ginger recruit, flipping around a face-framing orange wig with brown tips at her performance in Barcelona. Makeup artist Saint Laurahs was behind the Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez’s look this week, painting on pink with Danessa Myricks Lightwork VI Freedom Palette and MAC’s Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in the shade“Lipstick Snob.” And, in a slicked back pixie, Straw’s Taraji P. Henson wore a graphic eyeshadow look to the BET Awards (similar to the leopard print tattoo shadow at Luar SS25).

Lip combos had a moment, too. SZA and Aweng Chuol were both spotted applying summer-ready lip looks: the singer, wearing a chocolate lip pencil with pink lipstick and MAC’s new Lip Glass Air respectively. Meanwhile, Doechii and Tems (who just celebrated her 30th birthday) opted for sculpted, blush-heavy beats with glazed lips and a touch of nude on the eyes. To close the week, JT’s jet black waist-length hair proved summer isn’t just for braids, while her pink pedi and neon French tips turned a minimal look maximal.

