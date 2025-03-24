Jim Dyson/Getty Images for ABA

This week, celebrity beauty honored the spring equinox: sun-kissed skin, shades of blonde, and rosy glam. Although winter favorites weren’t entirely lost (enter: frostbitten blush), more aesthetic-filled moments lie in the season ahead.

Serena Williams set the tone, wearing pine blonde barrel curls while applying her Wyn Beauty matte lipstick, while Alicia Keys put skin first with a naked mug and face-lifting braids. JT, in a platinum wig and chunky French tips, posed in the back of a van for her Ranout music video. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs opened her Eusexua tour in a half-shaved skullet with braids at the back.

Jourdan Dunn made her claim for pixie cuts, while Uche Natori rebutted with a full-bodied bob, but both marked this season as the best time for short hair. As for Lizzo and Justine Skye? The talented two are ready to show some skin as temperatures heat up.

In case you missed it, take a look at 13 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.