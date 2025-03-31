ICYMI: Erykah Badu's BBL Culture Critique, And More

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Beauty can be two things: trendy or undefined. And at times, both. Throughout the past week, makeup looks spanning the decades transcended trends all together. Meanwhile, a single hair trend couldn’t even be pinned down.

For example, the red lip is a makeup choice proven to be the most timeless beauty look. Just look at Doja Cat and Tracee Ellis Ross. Doja paired hers with an overgrown Grace Jones-esque high top and deep-set French tips, and Ross opted for a slightly brighter red nail and slicked back bun.

While lips turned rouge, hair went rogue with trends difficult to define. Solange, seen in sopping wet tresses this week, creative directed a birthday shoot for Ari Lennox. Her bumped-end wig went with a pink, jewel-tipped manicure. To end the week, Erykah Badu attended the Billboard Music Awards in a critique on BBL culture. In other words, she rocked a body augmentation suit, red lip, and intentionally messy wing as she took home the Icon Award.

In case you missed it, take a look at 9 of the best beauty moments from the week.