ICYMI: Doja Cat’s Fall Glam, And More

It’s official: today’s the first day of fall. And, with any new season, celebrity beauty is transitioning into the next climate of beauty trends. Summer blonde is falling into brown, dewy skin is turning more matte, and nails and makeup are becoming more skin-toned.

Doja Cat, for example, has been biting into the ‘80s. She caused a scene at the 2025 VMA’s for eating her red lipstick, and since then, has become the global face of MAC’s Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 foundation, which is turning soft-matte into her perfect fall finish. Jodie Turner Smith’s skin-toned manicure (which was a big trend during NYFW) and natural makeup seamlessly blended into her rich complexion.

Meanwhile, supermodel Adut Akech questioned if honey blonde is her color (hint: the answer is “yes”), debuting a trend we’ll likely see throughout the season (see: Janet Jackson). Tracee Ellis Ross replaced her slick summer bun with an extra-long blown out ponytail for colder nights. Solange, however, in waves wet from a waterfall, was taking her time saying goodbye to what’s now last season.

In case you missed it, take a look at 7 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.