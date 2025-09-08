ICYMI: Doja Cat Eats Her VMAs Lipstick, And More

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

This week, celebrity beauty was all about statements, smells, and the ‘80s. As we all start to transition into fall, the beauty looks we’re testing out right now set the tone for the season ahead.

Doja Cat ate her red MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick at the MTV VMAs last night, which paired with a feline eye, matching red nails, and a blonde ‘80s bouffant. Rihanna took her sculpted makeup look and effortless updo—and J’adore Dior fragrance—onto the balcony to get some air. Then, FKA Twigs flew to Korea with a sculptural hairdo inspired by a Samo (a winged silk hat Korean officials traditionally wore).

Lori Harvey celebrated the launch of Miu Miu’s Miutine fragrance at the Miutine Club in a studious mid-length hairstyle, shy blush, and her signature micro-French tips. Meanwhile, Kerry Washington and her jet black bob and wine red lip attended the world premiere of Wake Up Dead Man in a beauty look just as powerful as the film. To end the week, Sabrina Elba, in powder pink shadow and a pixie bang, showed just how easy it is to transition to fall beauty.

In case you missed it, take a look at 8 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.