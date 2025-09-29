ICYMI: Doja Cat Turned Into A 'Gorgeous' Red Lipstick, And More

Instagram / @maccosmetics

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This week was full of transitions. Summer switched to fall, London fashion week cycled into Milan, and celebrity beauty took a turn into seasonal trends. Think: warm-toned hair colors, natural nails, and of course, bright red.

Doja Cat was the poster child for beauty this week, releasing her “Gorgeous” music video featuring supermodels as if straight out of a ‘90s makeup ad. Then, the MAC ambassador arrived at MAC Match Day dressed as their “Lady Danger” lipstick shade with a crimson bullet topping off her red bob. A pregnant Cardi B seconded fall’s hottest shade, but with her shiny red manicure in a photo-op with her three kids.

If red was the go-to accent this week, brown was the main event. Halle Berry and Sabrina Elba both opted for shaggy brown haircuts; the former, a highlighted bob, and the latter, a mid-length single-tone with textured bangs. Meanwhile, nude nails are all in this season. Just ask Kerry Washington at Prada’s spring/summer 2026 show or Rihanna, who announced her daughter’s birth in a baby pink manicure.

In case you missed it, take a look back at 8 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.