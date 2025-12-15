@ciara / Instagram

From red carpets to Instagram drops, last week’s celebrity beauty moments proved that glam doesn’t have to shout to make a statement. But, when it does, we’re listening.

Stars leaned into everything from bold lips and dramatic eyes to soft, sun-kissed skin and hair moments that celebrated texture, versatility, and personal style.

Let’s take a moment to chat about makeup. ‘Girls Trip’ star Tiffany Haddish made a bold case for rich burgundy lips while Alicia Keys reminded us that just a swipe of lipstick completes a look. JT served holiday-ready glam with a flawless lip combo and long lashes. Then, Keke Palmer kept the vibes high with a fearless ginger pixie cut that felt fresh and fun.

Elaine Welteroth leaned into sun-kissed beauty with glowing cheeks and radiant skin. And on an opposite note, Ciara brought drama with an intense eye look paired with a soft pink lip and cheekbones that did all the talking.

Ledisi gave us curls for days with big, voluminous texture. Tyla showed the braided bob trend is going global while on tour, while Chase Infiniti celebrated her new Louis Vuitton ambassadorship in sleek braids. As for our cover star Brandy? She rocked long waves as ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour nears its end.

Here are 15 of our favorite beauty moments of the week.