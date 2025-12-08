@michelleobama / Instagram

This week, celebrity beauty was on one accord. Black silky hair? Check. Nude lipstick? Yes. Thick eyebrows? They’re back. With the holidays in full swing, classic and natural beauty was all celebrities wanted this season.

Long. Black. Silky. Monica, Brandy, and our forever First Lady Michelle Obama all proved silk presses and medium-length soft-curled wigs are in. Rihanna and Solange agreed, too, with the former taking hers behind the ear at Art Basel in Miami, and the latter, on the front row at Chanel’s show in New York.

That’s not to say bobs were out, though. Nothing says “Go, Klay!” like Megan Thee Stallion with a court-side asymmetrical bob; Tracee Elliss Ross was recruited to team bob as well, with a cool-toned look; and, Cardi B took her bob blue this week.

On the makeup side, nude lips replaced the festive reds we’re all accustomed to. Golden Globes-nominated Tessa Thompson paired her matte nude with thick, winged liner and voluminous brows. And, Kelly Rowland (in a bob, of course) went with a dark chocolate lip and matching eye shadow.

Scroll through 11 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week below.