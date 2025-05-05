ICYMI: Beyoncé’s Red Lip, FKA Twigs’s Pixie Cut, And More

@beyonce / Instagram

In the week ahead of tonight’s Met Gala, celebrities gave a final look into their everyday beauty moments—and, maybe a hint to what we’ll see later on. From 1930s Chitlin’ Circuit reds (in honor of Beyoncé, of course) to snatched ponytails and even hairy shorts, this week’s beauty moments were full of historic references and reinvention.

Beyoncé honored her mother Ms. Tina Knowles and her new memoir, Matriach, by matching her beauty look: a satin version of Ms. Tina’s matte red lipstick, dark roots, and a metallic gold manicure. Meanwhile, other celebrities nodded to Beyoncé. Lizzo and Marsai Martin both wore almond-shaped red nails (which is expected to be summer’s power color), while Rico Nasty extended the tone into her hair, complimenting her Isamaya Beauty lip combo.

Keke Palmer, doubled down on the red hair trend, snatching her ponytail up like Tracee Ellis Ross, who preferred a natural black color. Doechii hosted Vogue’s First Friday in May pre-Met party in a brown lip and a diamond gap bar, linking up with Ayo Edebiri and the well-groomed Chair, Colman Domingo. To end the week, FKA Twigs celebrated Gitano’s grand opening in New York with an intimate performance sporting the most petite pixie we’ve ever seen.

In case you missed it, take a look at 10 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.