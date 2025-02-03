Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Last week was a time for firsts. From first front rows at Paris Couture week to first Grammy Award wins, celebrities closed the first month of 2025 (and the start of Black History Month) with a bang. That, of course included head turning beauty looks, too. In other words, we saw gravity-defying hair, new classic French tips, and grey-beige eye makeup—blending the avant-garde with classic spins.

Megan Thee Stallion attended her first Couture week, tapping Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono for a matte look to match her reversed manicure. Kelly Rowland, in a jet black bob, took her couture week ‘do to the 15 Percent Pledge Gala to pair with a set of nude nails.

And, reality TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard’s cool-toned beauty look—thanks to MAC’s Powder KissLiquid Lipcolour in Chestnut with a lip liner in Stone were used—was seen in her first MAC campaign.

Makeup artist Dee Carrion’s look on first-time Grammy Award winner Doechii required the Urban Decay Naked 2 palette with a defined tight-line. Meanwhile, we saw Coco in Coco, too. Coco Jones in Coco Chanel Beauty, that is! The singer rocked a nude liquid lip and glow stick in champagne.

To end the week, Beyoncé—who added her first Album Of The Year award to her now 35-Grammy collection—announced her new Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour in bleached micro braids and a red lip. You of course, can’t forget the diamond-clad grills peaking through, either.

In case you missed it, take a look at 9 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.