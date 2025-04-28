ICYMI: Alicia Keys Brings A Braided Ponytail To Tiffany's, And More

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

The best beauty looks that celebrities dished out over the last week fit perfectly into three categories: statement lips, blunt cuts, and party-ready sex appeal. The key takeaway from these mid-spring glam moments? Play into your strengths.

Ms. Tina Knowles—in a jaguar- printed jumpsuit—dyed her hair in the same golden and black tones, which stood up against oxblood lips and matching nails. Tracee Ellis Ross’s hot pink lipstick was faded onto her cheeks as blush, while her signature blunt cut ponytail meant seriously playful business. And, Doja Cat channeled innocent eroticism with a half bleached Grace Jones-esque high top to pair with a dark-lined pink lip.

Kerry Washington turned the trending blunt cut into a bang, while MAC cosmetics used two-toned lip liner and bronze eyeshadow on supermodel Aweng Chuol. Topping off the week, Doechii’s dramatic blush played off of her black-bottomed gold French tips. Then, Taylor Russell and Alicia Keys attended Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book Gala in a two-tiered chignon and braided ponytail respectively. As for the secret to Lori Harvey’s Brazilian vacation beauty? Slicked-back hair and perfectly bronzed skin.

In case you missed it, take a look at 11 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.