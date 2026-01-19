ICYMI: Jill Scott’s Classic Silk Press, And More Celebrity Beauty Moments

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Can you believe we’re already in the third week of 2026? Between everyone pulling out their 2016 beauty throwbacks and the flood of fresh red-carpet moments, it’s clear: old trends are circling back with a modern glow-up. With awards shows, intimate dinners, and everything in between back on the calendar, the girls are officially out of their holiday hiatus—and they’re reminding us exactly who’s in charge.

Leave it to our girl Jill Scott to make one thing crystal clear: she’s not here for the games. Flashing her impeccable smile and serving a silky, bone-straight press, she’s single-handedly influencing our next salon appointment. FKA twigs rang in her birthday leaning fully into her blonde, curly era. Meanwhile, singer Coco Jones gave us soft, loose curls fresh off of her NPR Tiny Desk performance—proving that effortless hair is having a major moment.

French model Tina Kunakey turned heads with a bold lipstick that feels tailor-made for 2026, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Harold James. And yes, we’re still thinking about the makeup from the 2026 Golden Globes. There, Star actress Ryan Destiny delivered a flawless face complete with dark pink highlighter.

From statement lips to polished hair and glow-from-within makeup, these looks had us locked in all week. Ahead, our favorite beauty moments you need on your radar right now.