ICYMI: Must-See Celeb Beauty Looks From The Weekend

Over the holiday weekend, celebrity beauty moments were at an all-time high. Look after look, we were presented with beauty inspiration to take us through to the end of the year. After all, when’s a better time to culminate all of our favorite looks in beauty than right now? In between celebrations with family the past few days, the most renowned celebrities in Hollywood took to social media to gift us with their jaw-dropping beauty looks– eye-grabbing lashes, full beat brows, pop nail art, and more.

At the top of our feed, celebrities attended the premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance film, a historic beauty moment now embedded on our mood board. Let these three opulent makeup looks inspire your inner Bey: Kelly Rowland’s orange-toned blush, Gabrielle Union’s long uncurled eyelashes, and Janelle Monae’s glossy red lip. For sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, the former went with a separated lash look– extensions on the top and four eyeliner-drawn lashes on the bottom– lined with a smoky purple tone; as for Halle? A classic makeup look of darker lip liner with a neutral-toned powdery eye was more her mood.

Hair and nails were on the same page for Lizzo, both painted in lighter tones with a brown straight middle part and a nude pink french tip. Chloe went with a similar nail style, but added more to the classic look– a blade-shape and gold accents– to pair with her retwisted locs. On the other hand, pop nail art was in. Justine Skye’s black and white checkerboard design caressed her purple and black twisted hair, with others going for a more bold style, like Coco Jones’ red nail extensions and buss down middle part (similar to Flo Milli).

But just like every week, the no frills looks came out to play, with FKA Twigs and Aoki Lee Simmons’ natural beauty taking the stage next to the full beat moments we also loved. In case you missed it, take a look at these 11 celebrity beauty moments from over the weekend.