ICYMI: Cardi B's Beehive Hairdo, Tems's Fall Makeup, And More

@temsbaby, @cardib / Instagram

The first week of October is under our belts and the fall season is in full swing. In other words, celebrity beauty moments are following suit. Lipstick turned dark, eyelashes webbed out, and Elvira-referenced hairstyles are in season.

Cardi B’s beauty looks have been all the rage over the last couple weeks, with her latest appearance in a beehive updo at the Messika show. In a similar fashion, Megan Thee Stallion cut her ‘do down into a bang-heavy pixie with double winged liner. And, naturally, at the start of “silk press season,” we spotted loose curls on Beyoncé, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye.

Meanwhile, Tems and SZA paired their hair looks with webbed lashes, which have proven to be a seasonal favorite. Then, Isan Elba introduced Refy Beauty’s Plum Blur Liner and Lip Gloss as her fall lip combo.

We’d be remiss to not mention Kelly Rowland, who embodied just how regal chocolate-toned makeup is, giving summer tones a run for their money.

In case you missed it, take a look at 12 must-see beauty moments from the week.