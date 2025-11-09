Instagram / @jacobaaronn

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The holiday season is in full swing, which means the pursuit of festive beauty is at an all-time high. But, look no further. This week, celebrities served up all the best beauty inspiration on a silver platter: spiral curls, metallic glamour, and statement manicures.

Solange, who gave her bangs soft ringlet curls, was at the top of our beauty favs list. Then, makeup artist Chelsea wrapped Doechii in metallics at her Live From The Swamp tour: silver brows, rose gold lips, and plenty of pink blush to match.

For Tyla, a Dr. Althea Jelly Seal Dewy Mask was the foundation of her pink highlighted glamour, while her hybrid braid bob is this season’s most trending style.

Cynthia Erivo, on the other hand, emphasized her manicure which was full of intricate white flowers and sparkling silver ridges. Going even more classic, Iman paired her wine red nails with a perfectly curled bob while Laura Harrier opted for wet curls with nothing but mascara and a fall brown lip. To end the week, Tracee Ellis Ross returned to a matte red lip for the live taping of Michelle Obama’s IMO: The Look limited series.

In case you missed it, take a look at 7 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.