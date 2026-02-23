ICYMI: Monica's Flipped Bob And More Celebrity Beauty Moments

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Over the last week, the best in celebrity beauty was palpable. The 2026 Olympics and New York Fashion Week came to a close and London Fashion Week revved up. All of that, coupled with the BAFTAs, defined winter’s favorite beauty trends: short cuts, long braids, and classy nails.

For one, Monica showed her range with a new bob cut on the NYFW front row. One of which was a flipped black bob at Diotima (a look we saw on Beyoncé and Teyana Taylor last week). Keke Palmer, on the other hand, remained committed to her pixie but not the color, going from ginger to brown overnight. While short cuts were a hit this week, actresses Myha’la and Tessa Thompson proved braids still deserve commotion this winter.

On the makeup front, MAC ambassador Doja Cat doesn’t take hers lightly: big, dramatic eyes blurred the line between lashes and eyeliner. Mary J. Blige preferred something more classic, opting for a matching Old Hollywood red manicure and lip. To end the week, Kerry Washington’s Director’s Guild Awards look was one for the books: curly hair, natural makeup, and polka dot nails.

In case you missed it, scroll on for the best celebrity beauty moments to reference at your next beauty appointment.