ICYMI: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Louboutin Pixie, And More Celebrity Beauty Moments

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This week, celebrity beauty was on a high. Hollywood’s most glamorous star’s came out swinging, which makes sense in the thick of fashion week and awards show season. Whether it’s a brand new cut and color or a power lip combo, they’ve given us more than enough inspiration to show our beauticians.

Jaden Smith debuted his first collection as men’s creative director of Christian Louboutin, which means the Smith family were the show’s VIPs. Jada Pinkett Smith attended in a bleached blonde pixie cut and a more sheer version of her daughter Willow’s red lip. But, they weren’t the only celebrities in Paris this week. After a big week in New York, Rihanna gave a sneak peek of her unreleased Fenty Beauty lip liner in the French streets.

Mary J. Blige was a guest on Angie Martinez’s podcast where she chatted about positive self-talk in a dimensional ombré hairstyle. “Bronde,” a blend of brown and blonde, is obviously season. Just look at Serena Williams’ wet waves and Kerry Washington’s braids. But, alas, black hair is still a winter mainstay: Simone Biles and Kelly Rowland both proved the color pairs best with brown-toned beauty.

In case you missed it, take a look at all the best celebrity beauty moments from the week below.