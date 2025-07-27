ICYMI: Destiny’s Child’s Reunion Beauty, And More

@beyonce / Instagram

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s the final week of July, which means midsummer beauty is turning into pre-fall. And, while we have just under two months until next season, the start of August marks the start of a gradual transition: blonde hair succumbing to brown, more sultry makeup looks, and manicures that say way less.

Beyoncé and her full-bodied curls ended her Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas, where she reunited with the other sisters of Destiny’s Child. Kelly Rowland donned a red manicure and Michelle Williams rocked a darker version of Beyoncé’s butterfly cut. Like Beyoncé and Michelle, Keke Palmer showed off a similarly meticulous cut. Instead, hers was a fall-approved red tone which matched her lip liner.

With their hair slicked into updos, Nicole Ari Parker and Tracee Ellis Ross tuned in on their makeup looks. Parker, who was seen in a sultry, eye-elongating black liner and red lip stain, paired her beauty look with a classic oval manicure. Ross entered her new show, Solo Traveling, era in the same manicure as Parker and opted for a pool-drenched beauty look. And when it came to her Ross’s face? For her link-up with friends, Solange completely agreed.

In case you missed it, take a look at 7 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.