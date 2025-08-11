ICYMI: Cardi B’s Dual-Toned Asymmetrical Cut, And More

Instagram / @iamcardib

This week, late summer 2025 looked more like 2005 with the best celebrity beauty playing with the early ‘00s. From airbrushed sex appeal and perky blonde wigs, to half-white wings and dual-toned hair colors, we’ve been released from the ‘90s chokehold (at least, temporarily) and entered into 21st century trends.

Can’t decide between brown or blonde? Cardi B wore both in a two-toned, asymmetrical cut pattern paired with a textured blue manicure. FKA Twigs followed suit in a blue and silver hair color her stylist called “thready,” inspired by blue dragon sea slugs. Meanwhile, JT and Tyla went even more playful with platinum ringlets and a little blonde bob respectively.

While the ‘00s had a moment, some beauty looks still defied time. Tracee Ellis Ross’s satin red lip matched Keke Palmer’s thick burgundy lip line; Doechii’s glass manicure was almost completely see-through; and, Megan Thee Stallion’s black eyeliner joined her white waterline into a classic double wing. To end the week, however, Justine Skye brought us all back to the present, with her sultry makeup and trending Boho braids.

In case you missed it, take a look back at 10 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.