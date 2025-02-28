@beyonce / Instagram

The past few weeks have been busier than most. With fashion month, awards shows, and Valentine’s Day, it may have been hard to keep up with all the beauty news that was announced in between.

From a gold-painted Beyoncé’s Cé Lumière promo to Donna’s Recipe founder Tabitha Brown launching two new fragrances, below you’ll find a few beauty news highlights from the past week.

Fenty Hair Launches Water Boi Leave-In

Miss RiRi has done it again! This month, the Bad Gal launched her latest Fenty Hair innovation, The Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Detangling Conditioner Spray. As described by the Fenty Hair team, this leave-in “does it all.” Filled with hyaluronic acid and Fenty Hair’s Replenicore-5, this spray aims to mend split ends and breakage.

Beyoncé Was Painted Gold To Promote Her Cé Lumière Fragrance

Beyoncé has had a busy month. A few weeks ago, she announced her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour with nine stops across the world. Then, the same day, she won Best Country Album—the first Black woman to win in 50 years—and her well-overdue Album Of The Year at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards.

Now, much like her GRAMMY’s trophies, the superstar turned into the golden bottle of Cé Lumière, promoting her second fragrance launched late last year. “Love is the only gold,” she captioned the post, which includes her gold-flecked skin, nails, and hair.

Tabitha & Chance Brown Debut Two New Fragrances

Last month, Donna’s Recipe’s Tabitha Brown went viral after speaking out against Target’s DEI rollback and how a looming boycott would affect Black-owned businesses. Now, she’s launching two new fragrances with her husband, Chance Brown, as an opportunity to directly support their new brand, Tab & Chance.

With two versions of the “Fridays” eau de perfum, Fridays by Chance – His Business is a men’s fragrance with notes of spicy citrus and warm musk. Meanwhile, Fridays by Tab – Her Business has a more tangy floral aroma for women.

Cécred Is Now In Ulta

This year, consumers have called for boycotts against Anti-DEI companies like Target, Walmart, and Amazon, who decided to roll back equity initiates after Trump’s inauguration. These retailers, which sold Black-owned brands like The Lip Bar and Donna’s Recipe, sparked outrage from both the founders and customers.

Now, support for pro-DEI retailers is growing. Beyoncé’s hair care brand, Cécred, announced their new partnership with Ulta, which will be in over 1,400 stores as the biggest exclusive hair launch in the retail giant’s history starting April 6th.

Fenty Hair Takes On Sephora + Kohl’s

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is taking their business to Sephora at Kohl’s, a retailer who’s doubling down on DEI with a new documentary.

PATTERN Beauty Expanded Their Palo Santo Line

Last year, PATTERN Beauty turned their beloved Palo Santo scent—which was first available only in a leave-in conditioner—into a full collection. Now, they’re expanding the collection even more with two new hair care products. The Palo Santo Hydration Shampoo and Palo Santo Curl Gel join the four-product line to complete the wash-to-style routine.

“The response to our Palo Santo collection has been nothing short of amazing, and we knew we had to give the people more,” founder Tracee Ellis Ross said in a press release, calling the new additions a “much-deserved moment of self-care.”

Danessa Myricks Launched New Shade Of Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder

Danessa Myricks’s Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder is one of the most acclaimed powders on the market. And last week, she announced her latest and most inclusive shade range yet: Universal. Although her original range, Tinted, has a total of 20 shades—the darkest being Shade 11 for very deep skin with neutral undertones—the brand’s secondary range only has two.

“Universal” is a colorless, translucent balm-to-powder formula to blur and refine your skin. Meanwhile, “Radiant” has an added soft gold pearl for those who prefer a luminous finish.