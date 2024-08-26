@fkatwigs, @simonerocha_ / Instagram

This week, celebrities were booked up and gave a final go at the most famous summer hair and makeup trends. Exclusive events called for blonde, blush, and buns, although skinny brows took an unplanned vacation (they’ll be back next week). Meanwhile, the popular bob shows no sign of slowing down and fall reds start to creep back up, reminding us of the seasonal shift just a month ahead.

Artist FKA Twigs tripled-up on viral press tour looks. First, a spilled face tattoo at her Eusexa listening party, then a skullet at The Crow premiere, ending with intergalactic nails (and a well-earned cup of matcha) the morning after. Singers Solange and Ravyn Lenae were an unexpected duo, matching their middle parts with skinny braids and red hair respectively. And, the summer bob is still in style, with Sabrina Elba and content creator Nara Smith turning the look into the next trans-seasonal cut.

As for makeup, French singer Yseult wore a sheared bang with black eyeshadow just weeks after her closing performance at the 2024 Olympics. Blink Twice actress Naomi Ackie and producer Zoe Kravitz attended their movie premiere. The former, in cat eyelashes and dark nails, and latter with grown out brows and lip stain. Then, Rihanna’s beau A$AP Rocky wore Simone Rocha hair clips in his braids, ending the week with necessary glamor.

In case you missed it, check out 16 of the most loved celebrity beauty moments from the week.