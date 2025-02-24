@keke / Keke Palmer

Between fashion week, awards season, and magazine covers, the time is now for the chicest moments in celebrity beauty. While some looks required a full glam team, meanwhile, as we’re wrapping up the month and Valentine’s Day, slept-in hair and romantic manicures are still going strong.

For example, Solange Knowles’s pillow-like hair couldn’t be boxed in, held back with nothing but a black stretchy headband. With similar volume, Janet Jackson’s honey afro was braided back with a red gel manicure to complement her gold accents. Then, model Alva Claire attended the BAFTAs in a wispy updo which juxtaposed her curved, pencil-thin brows and blue winged liner.

Makeup artist Dee Carrion was responsible for Doechii’s gold lips and teeth on The Cut cover. Then, Coco Jones’s hair was drenched in water—glazed lids and lips added to the look. As for Tems? Glittery French manicure was the cherry on top of her mermaid hair and hot chocolate gloss.

And those who attended the NAACP Awards didn’t come to play, either. Keke Palmer went viral not only for her touching “Entertainer of the Year” speech, but also for her knockout beauty look: sleek red hair and a gothic-meets-elegant makeup moment.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was on her “suit and tie ish” that night. Makeup artist Saisha Beecham worked her shimmery magic on the, as she put it, “sixty fine” year-old. Last but not least, hair artist Larry Sims gave muse Gabrielle Union the bounciest bob ever. He wrote in the caption, “It’s giving movie star.” And we couldn’t agree more.

In case you missed it, take a look at the best beauty moments from the week.