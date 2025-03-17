@jt / Instagram

This past week included the end of Paris fashion week and marked the beginning of new beauty trends. From shaved ‘fros and doubled French tips, to spring eyeshadows and water waves, this season’s celebrity beauty moments pushed the envelope on our favorite looks.

For example, JT attended a dinner at designer Rick Owens’s home, but instead of wearing classic French tips, she doubled up by layering her navy French tips with a silver French tip. At Yves Saint Laurent, Model Anok Yai had the designer shave her head bald, ending the FW25 season with a fresh, new cut.

Naomi Ackie wore a middle part with water waves to Balenciaga, putting her skin in a hyper real mode—think: Pat McGrath’s Divine Skin Rose 001 The Essence). Meanwhile model Adut Akech introduced the biggest spring beauty trend: watercolor shadow. And to end the week, Rihanna went home to Barbados in lolly pop blush and a half-braided updo.

