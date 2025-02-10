@deecarrion / Instagram

This weekend was full of unforgettable beauty moments that had us double-tapping and taking notes. From effortlessly radiant soft glam, to bold, high-shine lips, the girls understood the assignment. Whether serving a beat for brunch or keeping it cute for a self-care Sunday, the ladies were giving “it girl” energy the entire time.

Our girl Mary J. Blige was in her element with luxurious blonde curls, silver eyeshadow, and a classic nude lip. British girl group FLO’s Stella Quaresma turned heads this week with long, dark red hair and glossy lips. Meanwhile, SOS singer SZA kept it effortlessly stunning with messy curls and a high-shine pout.

Justine Skye gave us an errand-day slay, pulling all her curls into a chic claw clip. And Doechii? She brought the energy with fresh braids and sculpted edges—reminding the girls, yet again, she’s nothing to play with.

Black Panther queen Lupita Nyong’o reminded us that a bold red lip is all you need to make a statement. Sistas actress KJ Smith proved that just eyeliner and pink lipstick can be a whole vibe. Her co-star Crystal Renee Hayslett popped off with brown eyeshadow, highlighter, and a flawless lip combo.

And if Kash Doll wasn’t a mood with her loose curls and pink fur hat, we don’t know what is. It doesn’t hurt that her nails match her energy, either.

Ahead, here are the best beauty moments from the weekend.