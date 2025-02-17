Getty Images.

The past week in beauty was nothing short of iconic! From show-stopping looks for major moments like Valentine’s Day, the Eagles Parade, and NYFW, our favorite girls gave us plenty to talk about.

Victoria Monét embraced a bronzed makeup look and paired it with a sleek, long ponytail. As for her classic French manicure? We’re already considering it for our next nail appointment!

GloRilla was in her bag, too, with curled-up bangs, two-toned lipstick, and long pink nails.

Meanwhile, leave it to Destiny’s Child to embody timeless beauty. Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams reunited to celebrate Rowland’s 44th birthday, proving once again that the right lipstick can perfectly complement any makeup look and skin tone.

Then, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams stunned with her voluminous loose curls and signature brown lip liner and lipstick combo. For Bel-Air actress Coco Jones, her week included a tease of new music while serving a sultry realness. In other words dark eyeliner, dramatic lashes, and a natural lip were all the rage. Finally, the dream team—hair stylist Lacy Redway and makeup artist Keita Moore—came together to do Ayo Edibiri’s SNL50 weekend “Hot Chocolate Special” glam.

Here are the best beauty moments from the week!