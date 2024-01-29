ICYMI: 7 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Weekend

@jordynwoods / Instagram

Although celebrities headed home from haute couture week, there were still a plethora of note-worthy beauty looks throughout the weekend. Inspiration came in the form of pigmented glitter eyeshadows, full-bodied ‘70s hairstyles, classic black tie moments, flashy eye makeup, and shades of purple.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Halo’s auntie, Chloe Bailey gave us 1974 in 2024 with full-bodied kinky curls, and gold-hued eye and nail accents. These discoed with Flo Milli’s multi-colored sparkles and deep purple shadows around the eye. For ESSENCE’s digital cover star Jordyn Woods, sparkly orchid shadows were seen through a Parisian lens with sharp, smokey ombré and dark brown lip liner for added depth. With Justine Skye, on the other hand, glitter was more subdued with two specks on otherwise neutral eyelids.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Sabrina Elba remained in creamy classics: bold brown liner and blended glossed lips paired with a slicked back short haircut. Meanwhile, Fantasia dressed her pixie cut in tight curls on the side with looser curls on the top. Both of their eyebrows were arched– signaling a high brow is in for the season.

Below, a look back at the celebrity beauty moments that inspired us over the weekend.