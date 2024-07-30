ICYMI: 11 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

If you’ve been watching the Paris Olympics, you’ve already seen a ton of beautiful moments last week. While we’re all rooting for the likes of Simone Biles and Coco Gauff to win gold, we’re still keeping our eyes on the unstoppable beauty moments that are happening, too.

Cynthia Erivo, for one, served lashes for days at the Olympics. Meanwhile in Paris, blonde hair is having a moment for the summer as Serena Williams showed off her sunny hues for a night out. Speaking of blonde, let’s not also forget Cowboy Carter, AKA Beyoncé, who served team USA realness with red, white, and blue nails.

Additionally, many made time to head to D.C. for the Broccoli City festival. Our girls Megan Thee Stallion and Issa Rae showed off her big curls. Rae in a signature ponytail, while Meg’s were down and full.



Below for more of the best beauty moments from the week.