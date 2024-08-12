ICYMI: 11 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

@temsbaby / Instagram

Celebrities delivered feminine flair with their beauty moments this week. This included everything from contoured pink blush and bow-adorned ‘dos, to liner-heavy lip combinations. Additionally, French tips were turned black, eyeshadow was powdered white, and hair looks darker than usual. In other words, we saw a toned down reference to the girlish coquette trend we all love.

On one hand, Tems and JT both pulled off sculpted pink blush with a thick lip line and white powder around the eyes. On the other, Lizzo blended out her boyfriend blush in a circular motion. Lori Harvey took Ibiza in a natural heat-induced rouge, while bronze cheeks with light pink under eyes contoured Megan Good’s canvas.

Other celebrities ditched the blush altogether, using their hair as a nod to the trend instead. Then, an alter-ready Chloe Bailey covered her Boho locs with a veil, and Cardi B revealed her flower-tatted baby bump in a gel-slicked half-up half-down ‘do. To round things out, Megan Thee Stallion teased her half-up pouf and sealed the look with a black bow (which matched her black French tips, of course).

In case you missed it, take a look back at 11 celebrity beauty moments from the week.