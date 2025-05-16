Here’s What Happened To My Skin After Going To An Icelandic Spa

Courtesy of India Espy-Jones

I’m hitting my mid-twenties and reminded that my skin is susceptible to the inevitable collagen and elastin loss. In other words, my face is primed for fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging. And while it’s a privilege to grow older and wiser, and to experience all that comes with it, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to age gracefully, either.

With that in mind, I’ve tried a number of skin preservation techniques—from regular sunscreen and Tretinoin use, to laser treatments and even a non-surgical facelift.

It had felt like I’d tried it all until I was offered a business class IcelandAir ticket to one of the happiest countries in the world. I spent 48 hours testing out the wellness practices in and around Reykjavik’s first 5-star hotel, The Reykjavik Edition, in a quest to reinvigorate my exhausted skin.

From analyzing my skin’s health with machine imaging to applying damage-repairing growth factors, and even using temperature therapy as my daily dose of longevity, the results were shocking to say the least.

Here’s what I found out below.

Skin Analysis

Before I embarked upon my investigation into a longer skin life, I stopped by Iceland’s number one skincare brand BIOEFFECT for an in-store Visia skin analysis.

In 2023, I skipped the 1,000 person line for New York’s exclusive Aesthetica facial to be told my TruSkin Age was two years younger than my biological age (compared to the results in their database). Now, two years later, I checked back in for an update.

The Results

According to the database, my skin aged from 22 to 26, which in part, is due to the fact I had my skin compared to two separate populations, the US vs. Iceland (Iceland does not have access to an international Visia database). However, the results reinforced my attempt to turn back my skin’s clock, undoing all the perceived damage from living in New York.

The analysis is separated into eight categories: spots, wrinkles, texture, pores, UV spots, brown spots, red areas, and porphyrins. Then, each category is marked by a percentage with higher percentages meaning your skin ranked healthier. Although my skin’s spots improved—from 9 percent to 12 percent—compared to my previous analysis, my numbers were down in every other category, including wrinkles. Long story short, I needed an intervention.

EGF Skincare

From GLP-1-supporting skincare to the NAD+ craze, biohacking our bodies went the mile this year, turning our skin into science’s most interesting test tube. But, one promising skincare hack hasn’t completely saturated the US market just yet.

Epidermal growth factors (also known as EGF) are naturally occurring proteins in our skin responsible for repair, density, elasticity and overall health. But, like collagen and elastin, the growth factors in our skin rapidly decline after our 20s before dropping significantly during menopause.

In Iceland, the skincare brand BIOEFFECT is leading all the rage about this ingredient which is exclusively used by the facialists at The Reykjavik Edition spa (and known and loved by many estheticians in the US as well). So, of course, I let mine slather my face in it in the name of skin health.

The Results

I use Tretinoin on a weekly basis, and although my acne and hyperpigmentation improved, my skin feels more tight, dry, and flaky than before. Enter: EGF cleanser, exfoliator, mask, essence, serum, hydrator, cream, eye serum. I tried it all, and the results were indescribable. Think: the relief of feeding your hungry skin five glasses of water after weeks of insatiable dehydration.

According to the NIH, proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life, while dehydration is proven to cause you to be 50% more likely to have a biological age greater than your chronological age. And, with darker skin tones more prone to dry skin, doubling down on your water intake with skincare is key to a longer skinspan.

I’m not easily impressed, and despite a slightly sticky finish (which, in my opinion, made my skin feel more plump and moisture more locked in), my face was hydrated for no less than three days after the facial. While consistent use begs more results, like reduced wrinkles, less sagging, and greater resilience, face-lifting hydration solved a skin concern I felt damned to for so long.

Temperature Therapy

A country known for their active geothermal springs, Iceland is shaped by both fire and ice, which makes the climate ideal for temperature therapy, a practice using brief, repeated immersion in opposite temperatures to promote healing. Studies show the therapy can support longevity, with cold (like ice baths, cold showers, and facial icing) and warm temperatures (like saunas, steam rooms, and hot baths) proven to slow aging, improve metabolic health, and lower the rate in which our cells die.

Following my EGF facial, I dunked into a geothermal lagoon which was the first step out of seven in the Skjól ritual: lagoon, cold plunge, sauna, mist, scrub, steam, then an elixir shot.

The Results

Energetic invigoration.

Things To Try At Home

I understand that not everyone wants to, or has the means to, travel great lengths for their skin health. That said, there are things you can try at home.

The point of a longevity ritual is consistency, so adapting a simplified version at home can be just as effective. For example, take a warm bath (lagoon), then dunk your face in ice (cold plunge), followed by a hot and cold shower, then a shot of ginger juice.

As for growth factor-infused products, consider trying the BIOEFFECT brand, The Ordinary’s GF 15% Serum, or epi.logic’s Master Plan Serum.