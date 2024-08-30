I Tried An Ice Bath At Othership — Here’s How It Went

George Doyle / Getty Images

I’ve always been afraid of ice baths. But facing the fear seems unavoidable, especially if your FYP is anything like mine, you’ve likely seen people dipping in buckets of water at sub-zero temperature for health benefits.

“Ice baths involve submerging your body in cold water, typically at temperatures between 50 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit (10 to 15 degrees Celsius),” says physician and founder of The UltraWellness Center, Dr. Mark Hyman. “The practice has been popular among athletes and wellness enthusiasts for its potential benefits in recovery and overall health.”

A few weeks ago, I attended the grand opening of Othership in the Flatiron location in the heart of New York City to test it out for myself. Whether you plan to challenge yourself by jumping in an ice bath today or simply want to learn more about them, I share my first hands-on experience below.

The session

After the intense session at the sauna, the instructor took us to the room with ice baths. I had to mentally prepare myself by practicing breathing exercises to help calm my nerves. I also sipped water and jumped into the ice bath with a friend. When I first entered the ice bath, it was an intense cold sensation, making my body shiver and causing rapid breathing. Doing my best to control my breathing helped me stay calm for 5 minutes.

“The main side effect is that you get really cold, particularly the hands and the feet, which are the farthest away from the hardest, smallest capillaries,” says co-founder of Othership, Harrison Taylor. “But to answer in the simplest way: you feel extremely cold.”

What are the benefits of ice baths?

Ice baths offer many benefits, especially for the muscles. Dr. Hyman notes that “the cold temperature can constrict blood vessels, reduce inflammation and muscle soreness after intense physical activity.” Think of those who work cout can truly benefit from getting in an ice bath to cool down your muscles. “Ice baths may accelerate the recovery process by reducing muscle damage and speeding up the healing of microtears in the muscles.”

Similarly, putting ice water on the face has many benefits as well. According to Healthline, this action can reduce puffiness, oiliness, soothe acne and sunburns, and more.

The results

I noticed that my muscles felt a lot more relaxed afterwards. Dr. Hyman also recommends taking “a warm shower, light movement, or layering up with warm clothes.”