I Tried FaceGym For The First Time — Here’s How It Went

Rob Lewine / Getty Images

I know I’m not alone in wondering how celebrities look so snatched on the red carpet. Sometimes, I find myself scrolling through social media, reading articles, or even interviewing them directly to find out what beauty products or facial devices they use for their big nights out.

A few weeks ago, I was doing my nightly scroll and noticed that several editors and influencers have had a FaceGym experience. I raised an eyebrow, trying to figure out why there was a place called FaceGym.

Upon finding out more, I learned that it’s a facial studio that works out and sculpts your face for a more lifted look. “A combination of facial exercises designed to lift, tone, sculpt, and relax the muscles of the face,” Naomi Ulbricht, Global Education Manager at Face Gym, tells ESSENCE. “These exercises aim to improve facial muscle strength and enhance skin elasticity, resulting in a more youthful and relaxed appearance.” In the end, you’re able to maintain a firmer and more toned face.

Additionally, according to Ulbricht, FaceGym provides stress relief by reducing tension in the face. “It improves lymphatic drainage, which can reduce puffiness, aid in detoxification, enhance skin health through better oxygenation and nutrient delivery to skin cells,” Ulbricht says.

Below, learn more about the results I got from the

The skin prep

Upon entering the NoHo studio, I felt as though I was in a cycling studio. As I sat in the chair, as opposed to a traditional facial bed, the trainer asked me if I had any sculpting goals. Ulbricht recommends removing any makeup off of your face before the workout session. My “trainer” used the Electro-Lite Gel Cleanser and a steamy towel to clean my skin.

The session

After cleaning my skin, a facial oil was applied. “This prepares the skin for hydration and facial exercises,” Ulbricht says. After washing my face, the trainer used a weighted ball to activate and release tension from my face muscles.

To wake up the face muscles, the trainer did a gentle massage and started engaging in multiple facial exercises. These exercises include face-balling, flicking, knuckling and high-speed hand-whipping. These sequences can last from 10 to 30 minutes, depending on what you select. The trainer massaged both sides of my jaw to give me a chiseled look. This also helps increase stimulation, detoxifying my cheeks.

The trainer used a facial device to sculpt and lift my eye area, cheekbones and jaw. I challenged myself and asked the trainer to go to the maximum level on the micro-contouring device. The final exercise was the gua sha tool to sculpt my face and apply a serum to give me a dewy glow.

The results

After the face gym, you may experience relaxation and relief from facial tension. “Apply a moisturizer to nourish the skin and continue drinking water to help flush out toxins released during the exercises,” Ulbricht says. “This supports overall skin health and hydration, complementing the benefits of your face routine.”

Ulbricht notes that, through all the action, your face and neck receive a lymphatic drainage massage to reduce puffiness. I definitely saw a big difference on my skin. It looked vibrant and refreshed as if I had just done an intense Pilates workout or booty session at the gym. I know now that if I have to attend a fancy dinner or event, this will be the workout I need the morning of the event to get snatched— a small treat to myself.