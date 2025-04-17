I Tried The Emsculpt Neo For The First Time—Here's Everything You Need To Know

Peathegee Inc / Getty Images

When it comes to fitness and body sculpting, I’m always looking for ways to level up my routine. That said, when I heard about Emsculpt Neo, a non-invasive treatment that claims to tone muscles and burn fat simultaneously, I had to give it a try. The idea of getting the equivalent of 20,000 crunches in just 30 minutes? Say less.

To get all the details, I spoke with Dr. Jennifer Levine, MD, a double board-certified plastic surgeon, who broke down everything I needed to know before my first session.

What Is Emsculpt Neo?

According to Dr. Levine, Emsculpt Neo is a revolutionary body contouring treatment that “combines electromagnetic stimulation of muscles (HIFEM) with radiofrequency.” In simple terms, it forces your muscles to contract at an intensity that’s impossible to achieve with a regular workout—think 20,000 crunches in half an hour for your abs.

What Are The Benefits?

Beyond the promise of a more toned physique, Dr. Levine explained that Emsculpt Neo offers serious functional benefits too.

“One benefit is that after completion of a series, the patient will have an average of a 30 percent increase in muscle mass and a 25 percent decrease in fat,” she shares. “It can also improve a diastasis recti by around 19 percent. This treatment can be done on multiple areas to improve strength as well as functional benefits such as posture and physical performance.”

So not only does Emsculpt Neo help sculpt the body, but it can also enhance core strength, which plays a key role in stability and movement.

Who Can Use Emsculpt?

One of my biggest questions was whether anyone could use this treatment. Turns out, it’s widely accessible, but there are a few exceptions.

“Anyone can use Emsculpt as long as they do not have metal in the treated area or an electric device such as a pacemaker,” says Dr. Levine.

What Happens During An Emsculpt Session?

Walking into my first appointment at the Alo Yoga studio, I didn’t know what to expect. Would it be painful? Would I wake up the next day feeling sore like I just finished an intense workout?

Dr. Levine reassured me that no pre-treatment prep was necessary—I just had to lay back while the paddles were placed on my targeted area. “The paddles are applied to the appropriate areas, and the treatment is performed,” she explained. “It is not a painful treatment, but it is a sensation that you must become accustomed to, and the provider will appropriately adjust the settings as needed.”

As the session started, I felt a series of deep muscle contractions and heat from the radiofrequency energy. It wasn’t painful, but definitely unlike anything I’d felt before—like my muscles were working overtime on their own.

After seeing the results on my core, I knew I had to try Emsculpt Neo on my booty. I’m all about keeping my glutes lifted and strong, and if this treatment could help enhance my workouts, why not? The process was just as smooth as my first session—this time, the paddles were placed strategically on my glutes, and I felt those signature deep contractions working my muscles in a way that even the most intense squat session couldn’t.

Dr. Levine assured me that Emsculpt isn’t just about aesthetics—it also helps with functional strength, which can improve posture and reduce lower back strain. I left my session feeling like I just powered through a serious glute day at the gym, minus the soreness.

Post-Treatment: What To Expect

One of the best parts? No downtime. Unlike traditional workouts that leave me sore for days, I was able to go about my normal routine right after my session.

After asking Dr. Levine what to expect after treatment, she noted, “You can go on with your normal activities.” That’s a major win for anyone who doesn’t want their fitness or beauty treatments to interfere with a busy schedule.

As for results? She told me that “full results are seen 12 weeks after your final session, but one may feel improved strength earlier.”

To maintain the results, she recommends a mix of healthy habits: “One should have a healthy diet, drink plenty of water, engage in resistance training, and follow a maintenance session plan customized to you from your provider.”

How Many Sessions Do You Need?

“We recommend starting with a series of 4-6 per area, with maintenance sessions of varying amounts and time frames based on your goals,” Dr. Levine shares.

How Much Does It Cost?

Pricing varies depending on location and provider, but for many, the results are worth the investment.

The Results

For those looking to enhance muscle tone and strength without adding extra hours in the gym, Emsculpt Neo is a game-changer. Whether you want a more sculpted core, stronger glutes, or improved posture, this treatment can help take your fitness goals to the next level.

Would I do it again? Absolutely. While Emsculpt isn’t a substitute for exercise, it’s a great way to boost muscle tone, burn stubborn fat, and feel stronger from the inside out—all without breaking a sweat.