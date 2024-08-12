Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

If you’re interested in the world of beauty, you have to start somewhere. Along the way, it’s easy to get swept up in the latest social media skincare and makeup trends from your favorite influencers. Trust me, as a beauty editor, my skin has seen it all. That’s why we need to emphasize proper education, especially when it comes to what we put on our skin and hair.

For instance, I was so concerned with putting the latest foundation product on my skin in the 2010s, and it wasn’t until my early 20s that I realized the importance of wearing sunscreen. Growing up in the South, SPF wasn’t a hot topic, and many Black people, including myself, thought we didn’t need it. This misconception led to my ongoing battle with hypopigmentation.

By the time I turned 25, I was completely immersed in the skincare industry. I was passionately telling everyone how crucial it is to uncover your family’s history and relationship with skin because many of our issues are genetic. I was also on a mission to spread the good news about the importance of wearing sunscreen and how it could solve many of our skincare concerns. Little did I know, my own skin would reveal a condition I never thought existed until the pandemic began in 2020.

In that time, we all had to take self-care seriously, leading to a lot of experimenting with different products, tips, and tricks—myself included! I struggle with eczema on my cheeks, around my mouth, and on my arms. The “maskne” only made things worse, causing what I thought was hyperpigmentation. By 2022, I had tried every dark spot product on the market to clear it up. While my skin mostly returned to its pre-pandemic state, a few stubborn spots remained. This led me to finally visit a dermatologist to get to the bottom of it.

Within minutes of my examination, my doctor quickly diagnosed me with hypopigmentation. She assured me it was nothing to worry about. In my case, it was caused by unaddressed sunburns and using products that didn’t suit my skin type.

Ahead, learn what causes Hypopigmentation and how you can treat it.

Why does hypopigmentation form?

“Hypopigmentation is a medical term for when the skin produces less pigment, resulting in lighter patches,” Board certified dermatologist Dr. Jeanine Downie explains “It can be more noticeable on Black skin and can be caused by a number of factors. These factors range from eczema and acne breakouts, sunburns, scrapes and blisters and genetic or chronic conditions.”

Is hypopigmentation preventable?

Though we love to rely on social media to get insight on how to correct our skin concerns, Dr. Downie advises that there’s no universal way to prevent hypopigmentation. However, you can incorporate protective measures such as using an SPF of 30 or above, light-based therapies, and laser treatments from a board certified dermatologist.

Best practices for dealing with hypopigmentation

Hypopigmentation is irreversible, but for the best assessment and to receive a tailored approach to your skin, Dr. Downie, in addition to avoiding getting your medical advice from social media, suggests the following:

See a dermatologist: It is important to meet with your dermatologist for a proper consultation. This way, a professional can help give you an individualized assessment and help you control your skin condition.

Protect from the sun: Limit sun exposure and use sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to prevent darkening of surrounding skin. You can also wear clothing that covers lighter skin areas.

Moisturize: Apply moisturizer to prevent dryness and itchiness.

Take care of your skin: Wash your skin regularly, exfoliate, and treat acne and other skin issues right away.

Consider vitamin C: Vitamin C can help hypopigmentation in damaged skin by protecting cells and helping form collagen. You can take vitamin C as a supplement or apply it directly to your skin.