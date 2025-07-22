Was This Hyperpigmentation Facial Really Worth It?

Jonathan Knowles / Getty Images

When it comes to fading hyperpigmentation, I’ve done the most. Vitamin C serums? Tried them. At-home peels? Been there. DIY turmeric masks at 1 a.m.? Guilty. However, no matter how many skincare routines I’d tried, hyperpigmentation always persisted, especially on my forehead and cheeks.

So when I heard about Silver Mirror Facial Bar’s Hyperpigmentation Facial, a treatment designed specifically to brighten uneven tone and tackle post-acne marks, I booked an appointment to see if this could finally be the game-changer my skin needed.

What is the Hyperpigmentation Facial?

The Hyperpigmentation Facial is a signature treatment, tailored for individuals dealing with discoloration, particularly those with melanin-rich skin. Rachael Gallo, Chief Operating Officer at Silver Mirror, tells ESSENCE that the facial focuses on “resurfacing the skin gently but effectively” using a targeted lineup of powerhouse ingredients. Think: Vitamin C, Mandelic Acid, Lactic Acid, and Niacinamide.

“These ingredients help fade discoloration and give the skin a healthy, even-toned glow,” Gallo explains. “We also finish the treatment with green LED light therapy, which helps reduce inflammation while regulating melanin production.”

The Skin Prep

Like most professional treatments, there’s a little prep involved. I came into the studio and spoke with the esthetician who performed the treatment to tell her about my history with hyperpigmentation.

The Session

The treatment began with a deep cleanse and a double exfoliation. The cleanser and the exfoliator contained lactic acid, followed by exfoliating acid. “Mandelic Acid is one of our favorite exfoliants because it’s both gentle and effective,” says Gallo. “It penetrates deeply to treat discoloration without triggering sensitivity, especially for those with darker skin tones.”

After exfoliating, the esthetician applied a brightening mask to calm and hydrate my skin. The final step? Green LED light therapy helps reduce inflammation and balance melanin levels.

The Aftermath

Right after the facial, my skin was glowy and hydrated. Instead, the focus was on moisturizing, healing, and, of course, applying sunscreen as if it were my full-time job.

“After any facial, it’s important to work with your skin’s 28-day renewal cycle,” Gallo advised. The esthetician recommended maintaining a weekly lactic acid exfoliant and a daily vitamin C serum to keep results consistent and help prevent new dark spots from forming. By day three, my complexion had an evenness I hadn’t seen in a while, and a natural glow emerged, making me feel like I could finally skip the foundation.

According to Gallo, the results typically last a few weeks to a couple of months, depending on how you care for your skin in between. “With regular facials and the right at-home regimen, you can keep your skin tone even and radiant.”

Is it worth it?

Absolutely. Not only did the Hyperpigmentation Facial leave me with smoother, more evenly toned skin, but it also respected my melanin—no irritation, no post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. “This treatment is safe and effective for all Fitzpatrick skin types,” Gallo emphasizes. “It’s a great option for anyone looking to improve both tone and texture.”

While it’s not a miracle fix, it is a smart and thoughtful investment for anyone dealing with dark spots and hyperpigmentation. This facial will help restore your glow and your faith.