How To Hydrate Acne-Prone Skin Without Clogging Pores

Winter is approaching, and it might be time to switch up our skincare routine. Colder temperatures tend to make our skin dry, creating the foundation for fine lines. It’s natural to want to keep your skin hydrated to prevent future skin difficulties. For most skin types, leaning into hydrating products could be an easy transition, yet things can take a different turn for acne-prone skin.

Similar to sensitive skin, switching things up for acne-prone skin can increase the risks of breakouts. As someone who is acne-prone, there’s nothing worse than putting in the work to have clear skin, only for it to be ruined by choosing the wrong products. Massive breakouts can hinder our confidence and make us wonder if we should’ve switched things up in the first place—even if our skin was calling us to.

Luckily, we’re here to help you, alongside trusted dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, who is respected certified and knows how tricky it can be to find the right hydrating products that don’t trigger breakouts.

Can acne-prone skin indulge in hydrating products?

The important question in all this is, can acne-prone skin have it all? According to Dr. Boakye it is! “Yes, acne-prone skin can achieve hydration without increasing the risk of breakouts. The key is selecting lightweight, non-comedogenic products that support the skin’s moisture barrier.” Products with comedogenic ingredients have the potential to clog pores, causing breakouts in the long run. By leaning into Dr. Boakye’s recommendation of using non-comedogenic products, we create the freedom of having hydrated skin without the worry of setting our skin back. Finally, our dewy girl skin dreams can come true with little to no consequences.

Ingredients that hydrate without clogging pores

Now before you go running to Sephora, it’s helpful to remember that not all ingredients are created equal. As mentioned previously, comedogenic products can increase chances of breakout along with other ingredients. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, niacinamide, and even cocoa powder hydrate effectively without clogging pores.

“Hyaluronic acid and glycerin are humectants, meaning they pull water into the skin for lightweight hydration. Niacinamide is beneficial for acne-prone skin because it hydrates and regulates oil production,” she says. In addition to Dr. Boakye’s findings, she also mentions that cocoa powder is rich in antioxidants which allows the skin to hydrate while soothing irritation. All these ingredients can enrich the skin barrier while still being mindful to keep our skin as clear as possible.

Should we prioritize serums or moisturizers?

The anxiety of overloading your skin with products can be paralyzing. Although we all love participating in a “10 step skincare routine,” every once in a while the thought crosses our minds if we’re doing too much. Choosing between moisturizers or serums can feel like a tough choice, but it’s more about what’s in the products. “Both serums and moisturizers can work well, but it’s essential to choose ones that contain ingredients to maintain the skin’s pH, reduce transepidermal water loss, and lock in hydration to help balance the skin,” says Dr. Boakye.

As long as you are mindful of the ingredients within the products, your hydrating skincare routine can go a long way. It is also advised to see if the product has been tested on sensitive skin. This extra step will provide a safety net in knowing your serum or moisturizer is less likely to turn against you. Dr. Boakye is an advocate for spot testing before diving into any product as acne-prone skin can be unpredictable.

Exfoliation is still our friend

Although we now have the key ingredients that will help us thrive, it’s still essential to keep our skin clean. Implementing an exfoliation treatment at least once a week can be a simple step that makes things less complicated in the long run. Keeping our pores clear of any build-up starts with a BHA known as salicylic acid, according to Dr. Boakye.

A BHA can aid in dissolving any sebum and dead skin cells. “Additionally, incorporating a gentle mask weekly with mandelic acid can help absorb excess oil and keep pores clear,” Dr. Boakye shares. “The goal is to prevent build-up without disrupting the skin barrier, so a balanced approach to exfoliation is ideal.”

Product recommendations

Because we want you to live your best skincare life, we took it upon ourselves to look up a few products that may be a great fit. There are plenty of brands that are both hydration and acne free friendly. Our current favorites are SkinFix Barrier+ Strengthening and Moisturizing Cream and the BYOMA Hydrating Serum. Both are acne friendly and perfect for the upcoming drying months ahead. They are also great for providing a dewy glow over time!