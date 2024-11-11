Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Start Using Hyaluronic Acid

AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Let’s talk about acids in skincare for a second. Did you know our bodies produce some you might recognize when you’re shopping for your favorite beauty products? And yes, this definitely includes hyaluronic acid.

“Hyaluronic acids are naturally occurring substances in our body, particularly abundant in the skin, connective tissue and eyes,” says Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, board certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic.“They act as powerful hydrators that draw in and hold up to a 1,000 times its weight in water, which leaves skin plump and hydrated, with enhanced elasticity. This makes a staple ingredient for anti-aging and moisturizing products.”

Think of hyaluronic acids as your best friend who makes sure your skin has a lot of hydration. In other words, she’s perfect to keep around especially during the winter months approaching. Taylor Bagby, RN, BSN, a Aesthetic Nurse Provider at SkinSpirit, shares that “not only does it bring in hydration, but it also aids the skin in retaining it.”

Below, learn more about hyaluronic acid and why you might want to consider incorporating it into your routine this season and beyond.

The benefits

Hyaluronic acid is a superstar ingredient. Katie Martin, MSPAS, PA-C, a board-certified physician assistant at Holden Timeless Beauty, mentions that it’s “truly transformative,” reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin with a radiant, dewy glow.

“Hyaluronic acids offer several benefits, primarily by providing intense hydration to the skin, helping to maintain suppleness and elasticity,” Engelman says. “Additionally, hyaluronic acids improve the skin’s barrier function, protecting it from environmental stressors and improving overall skin health.”

Rachel Lozina, a licensed master esthetician and founder of Blue Water Spa, recommends using a product with hyaluronic acids. “The skin tends to be prone to sagging and wrinkles which will make you look older,” says Lozina. “Hydrated skin absorbs more moisture and ensures the makeup goes on smoother.”

Can hyaluronic acids work for all skin types?

Wondering if hyaluronic acids work for all skin types. Karyn Grossman, MD, a board certified surgeon and dermatologist, notes that hyaluronic acids “can work for all skin types due to its hydrating and non-comedogenic properties.” She also notes that hyaluronic acids provide deep hydration and reduce flakiness for dry skin.

It also helps balance moisture without making the skin feel or look greasy for oily skin. It’s gentle and soothing for sensitive skin without feeling irritation. Finally, it hydrates dry areas while not overwhelming oily zones for combination skin.

Which products should I use?

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.