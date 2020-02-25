Here’s How To Get A Brighter Complexion In Under 60 Seconds

Photo: Getty

Spring is right around the corner, which means it’s time to revamp our skincare routine. Many of us spent the winter months treating dry skin, but now it’s time to focus on another issue, dullness.

Cold weather is notorious for stripping our skin of radiance and dulling down our complexion; but the good news is, Peace Out Skincare just launched a brand new product to help us reclaim our glow just in time for spring.

Today, the brand released its new Peace Out Dullness Brightening Face Pads that reverse dullness in an instant.

The double-sided gauze pads are saturated in an advance seven-acid complex, which includes healthy exfoliants like glycolic acid and salicylic acid, for renewing our complexion.

Peace Out Dullness Brightening Face Pads, $24

Photo: Sephora

By swiping the cotton side of the gauze across your face, you dissolve dead skin cells. And the mesh side helps to boost circulation to promote a gorgeous glow.

I have to mention that there may be some tingling involved but don’t be alarmed. That just means the treatment is working.

The patches come in a set of eight and retail at Sephora for $24.