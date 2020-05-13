How To Do Makeup At Home For A Virtual Wedding

Photo: Getty

Due to COVID-19, weddings taking place this season will likely look a lot different. They may not include rows of white folding chairs along the terrace, cocktail hours, or receptions, but that’s no reason not to get glammed up for the big day.

Whether you’re throwing a virtual ceremony or hosting a small gathering at home, you can still capture the special occasion in photos, which why we’ve rounded up the best makeup tutorials for giving yourself a beautiful bridal beat.

Stay-at-home orders have forced us to take doing our makeup into our own hands. And these makeup gurus on YouTube will coach you through creating gorgeous looks.

Classic Glam

Neutral Glam

COLORDUJOUR Signature Glam