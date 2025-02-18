Does Ozempic Affect The Skin? An Expert Weighs In

bymuratdeniz / Getty Images

By now, you’ve probably heard all about Ozempic making waves in the media. But what does it actually do for the body? Ozempic, the drug designed to manage diabetes, has recently gained attention for its unexpected side hustle helping with managing weight. But let’s be clear, this isn’t a magic fix to lose weight and it’s not for everyone.

When our girlfriends talk about Ozempic, body issues are the main topic in conversation. We live in a society where the pressures of “looking the part” feel like a full-time job. Ozempic is being praised for its results, but it’s also raising important questions about who has access to these medical breakthroughs and how we define health on our own terms. But interestingly enough, this prescription drug can also affect the skin as well.

Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL, explains to ESSENCE how Ozempic can affect our skin skin below.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic, another name for semaglutide, a prescription medication used to treat type two diabetes. “It is an injectable medication that is administered one per week,” says Dr. Hartman. “The medication is a glucagon-like peptide, commonly referred to as a GLP-1, that helps regulate insulin to lower blood sugar levels.”

The board-certified dermatologist notes that Ozempic and other GLP-1 related medications have grown in popularity because of the benefits of reducing blood sugar. “These benefits include weight loss, reducing inflammation and lowering the risk of cardiovascular events like heart attack and stroke in adults.”

How does Ozempic affect our skin?

Dr. Hartman notes that when using Ozempic, weight loss, especially if it’s more than 1-2 pounds per week, can result in excess skin around your face. Meaning the skin will droop and sag.

“Excess weight loss caused by medication can also lead to a hollowness of the skin,” says Dr. Hartman. “Weight is lost quickly because the skin’s collagen fibers shrink, damaging elastin, which affects how effectively the skin can ‘bounce back.’”

Dr. Hartman also notes that when using Ozempic, the most common side effects are nausea, upset stomach, constipation, bloating and other indigestion symptoms.