Your nail color is a delicacy that defines your taste. And, this holiday season, Black women should go for something warm, something sweet and something (almost) good enough to eat.

“Shades like wine, plum and chocolate work wonderfully on deeper skin tones because they complement our natural warmth and richness,” nail artist and founder of Suite Eleven Ari Smith tells ESSENCE. “The shades enhance our undertones, add contrast without harshness and create a smooth silky finish.”

Read on for all the nail colors Black women should try this holiday season.

Wine

“Darker skin tones almost always highlight the richness and depth of deep reds and jewel tones,” Smith says. Like a glass of red wine, Chanel Le Vernis in “Rouge Noir” and OPI’s “Malaga Wine” can achieve a rich manicure moment.

Plum

Using warm deep shades like Suite Eleven’s bright “Soul”, Dior Vernis’s “Plum Parade” or DND Gel’s brown-toned plum “Cherry Mocha” can show up more festive than you may expect. “Deeper skin holds saturated colors perfectly, almost always making these shades appear vibrant rather than dull and washed out,” she says.

Chocolate

“If you are a plain jane vibe such as myself, finding the perfect nude is a perfect way to play it safe for the holidays,” she says. For darker skin tones, chocolate shades like Cote’s warm brown “Tobacco” or decadent expressos like Londontown’s “Midnight Mocha” may be your perfect nude.

Green

Green is one of the most festive shades however, it’s also one we often forget. Gucci Beauty’s “Melinda Green” is extra bright and gooey if you’re looking for a statement shade, while Cote’s “Smokey Sage” is more muted and subtle.

Lipstick red

“Bold bright and unconventional colors offer a fun statement during the season,” Smith says. Shades like Money for Nails’ “Blood Money” or Gucci Beauty’s “Goldie Red” are the perfect shades to match your bold holiday red lip.

French tips

This season (and every season), you can never go wrong with a fresh set of Frenchies. Whether you’re dressing them up in gold accents, doubling them up or taking them micro, Smith says “French tips are heavily in rotation.” And, the more hyperrealistic the better.