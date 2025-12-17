How I Keep My Holiday Bun Flyaway And Damage-Free

Courtesy of Tamon George

Growing up as a competitive athlete, I’m no stranger to the art of perfecting a low bun. In fact, one of my most vivid memories was sitting between my mother’s legs getting my hair brushed, tugged, and pulled into a low, sleek bun for my track meets. Back then, it was merely for convenience and practicality; now, it’s an easy updo I often gravitate towards to elevate my look.

Sleek buns have always had their moment. They’re sexy, chic, complement any face shape, and they’re an all-around suitable hairstyle no matter the occasion. From a single in the city hitting a holiday party to a busy mom with only 5 mins in the morning before school drop-off, “a sleek bun can elevate your look in a matter of minutes, no matter the texture or length,” says Rebecca Avellino, a 15-year master hairstylist in NYC and owner of Becca Salon. She’s redefined this technique on many different textures of hair, with the same core perspective: Simplicity works when you layer with intention and the proper products for your hair.

Some folks love to rock this hairstyle after a few days old blowout or wash-n-go, as it’s thought that a few days of oil in the hair adds more slick; however, I’m partial to this style on freshly shampooed hair. Yes, it requires a bit more prep in the beginning, but it allows me to thoroughly enjoy the style without having to run towards a wash day on Day 2. And Avellino agrees. It’s also “much easier to lock the benefits of the product into each strand and achieve a smooth, secure finish when your hair is freshly shampooed”, she says. Hydration is the anchor for my 3C curls, so I begin by shampooing with my favorite cleansing duo at the moment, which is Shaz and Kiks Ultra Hydrating Turmeric Shampoo and Divi Hydrating Conditioner. They’re both very lightweight, hydrating, and provide my hair with a thorough cleanse without stripping my strands.

Prep time can also vary based on hair texture and length. For the curly and coily gals like myself, moisture and hydration are key, as they add smoothness and shine. So to begin, I layer in a great hydrating leave-in conditioner, such as Fable and Mane Detangling Leave-in Conditioner, on considerably wet hair. Not drenched but a little more than damp.

Then here comes a curveball — mousse!

I love mousse. It’s so versatile and doesn’t get the credit it deserves. It’s not just for wash-n-go’s and big curls; it can be used for sleek buns as it adds balanced control and provides a gentle hold that won’t make my hair hard but also adds sheen that’s easy on my postpartum edges. The mousse I’m loving at the moment for a sleek, slick back is Miellé Pomegranate Honey Curl Defining Mousse. I dispense 7-8 full pumps into my hands, apply from roots to ends, then thoroughly comb through with my Tangle Teezer Detangling Brush to begin smoothing, and forming shape.

It’s important to note that I have fine strands but a lot of them, so I cannot use products that are too heavy, otherwise they cause a lot of buildup. This is also where Avellino’s philosophy comes in: “match the hold to your hair’s personality and needs”. Fine hair needs flexibility. Medium textures need grip without stiffness. Coarser hair thrives with a richer, stronger hold.

If I had to recommend only one universal brush for every hair type/texture, La Bonne Brosse is the one, hands down. It’s a pretty penny but worth every cent. I use this brush specifically because the boar bristles contain keratin, a protein that moisturizes and revitalizes strands naturally. It’s gentle on my scalp, helps smooth as well as detangle simultaneously without tugging.

This is where everything comes together: the prep, the product, the direction of your stroke.

After my bun is neatly secure, and some flyaways are still taking flight, I’ll top it with a thin layer of Chéribé Strong Hold Gelée all around to smooth and lock style in, and refine edges with Rizo’s Sleek Styling Cream + Taming Wand. No flaking, no residue. Just a precise look made to last.